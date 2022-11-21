Adam Scott to reunite with caddy Steve Williams for Australian events and beyond | Golf News and Tour Information

When Scott and Williams parted ways at the end of 2017, Williams retired after more than 40 years of caddieing. Since then, Scott has had mixed results at the majors. He finished third and was in the final group with eventual Champion Brooks Koepka at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive, before top-10s at the PGA and US Open the following year. He has been in the mix but has not truly contended at the majors since 2019.