Adam Scott Reveals Career Grand Slam Target

Adam Scott is in his native Australia this week as he aims to win the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship for the third time.

Beyond that, though, he has far greater ambitions – winning the three Majors that have so far eluded him for a career Grand Slam. Scott’s only Major win to date came in the 2013 Masters. At that point, he was only 32, and the following year, he became World No.1, which suggested it might be a matter of time until he added to his tally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button