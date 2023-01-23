Adam Scott reportedly latest player set to join innovative golf league

TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, is set to announce its fifth PGA Tour player who will take part in the innovative team concept.

Per a Sports Illustrated report, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.

“Tiger pushed golf to a standard that was never seen before, and guys are continuing to push forward,” Scott told SI. “Now, in the position that he’s in, for him to stand up and take a voice for the PGA Tour, I think that’s really strong. We never saw much side-taking from Tiger during his career. That’s fair enough; he was a competitor, and he was interested in what he was doing. Now, he’s showing his feelings on things.

“Creating something like TGL with Rory is just another example of how he is having an impact on the game. Certainly, when Tiger goes in on something, it’s going to have an impact no matter what.”

Scott also added, “I think this is a really great opportunity for me at this point in my career. I really like the fact that it’s drawing the biggest names so far, and that I was able to wrangle my way in with these superstar players.”

Scott had previously been rumored as a potential LIV defector, but the 42-year-old Aussie has since made a couple moves that pledge his allegiance to growing the game through the PGA Tour and related products like TGL. He also joined the Tour’s Player Advisory Council for the first time this year.