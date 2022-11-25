Adam Scott overcomes early scramble to find clubs, shoots 66

Adam Scott overcame temporarily missing Clubs to shoot 66 in Australia on Thursday. Getty Images

It can be tough to get your act together for an early tee time, especially when it’s at 6 am But even when the alarm clock rings before the crack of dawn, Tour pros usually don’t have to think twice about the whereabouts of one essential piece of equipment: their golf bag.

But for former World No. 1 Adam Scott, that was exactly what was missing as he prepared for the first round of the Australian PGA Championship on Thursday at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane.

“It was Panic stations … Steve was kicking doors down,” Scott told the Associated Press with a laugh after his round. Luckily, the Clubs were eventually located in Scott’s manager’s hotel room, and all was well.

Adam Scott, legendary ex-Tiger Woods caddy Stevie Williams reunite By:

James Colgan





The potential stress of the situation didn’t appear to affect Scott, who joined groupmates and fellow Australians Cameron Smith and Ryan Fox on the 10th tee for a 6 am start.

The tournament marks Scott’s first with former caddy Steve Williams since they parted ways in 2017. Williams, who turns 59 next week, famously caddied for Tiger Woods for the majority of Woods’ major-winning heydey. Williams came out of retirement to be on the bag for Scott, and earlier this week, Scott announced his intention to work with Williams, who was on the bag for Scott’s Masters win in 2013, on a part-time basis.

Things appear to be off to a good start for the duo in Australia this week, despite the missing-bag mishap. Scott carded seven birdies and two bogeys to post a round of five-under 66 — one shot behind tournament leaders Min Woo Lee, Jason Scrivener and John Lyras.

“The conditions couldn’t be better and you want to take advantage of that,” Scott said. “I’m very pleased with that, all really solid stuff.”