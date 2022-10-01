Adam Scott: LIV Golf not ‘pure evil,’ Still close with mentor Norman

Adam Scott says there are no hard feelings between him and Greg Norman. Getty Images

Adam Scott had a pretty blunt response when asked if there was any animosity between himself and his long-time mentor, Greg Norman.

“Definitely not,” Scott told reporters on a conference call Friday.

Scott has thus far remained committed to the PGA Tour, despite Rumors in the later months of the 2022 season he was considering a jump to Saudi-backed, upstart-rival LIV Golf, which is helmed by commissioner Norman.

Several fellow Aussies, including Open Champion Cam Smith and Marc Leishman, have defected from the PGA Tour for LIV, earning indefinite suspensions and loss of Tour membership as a result. Smith now Captains a LIV Golf team of all Australians including, Leishman, Matt Jones and Wade Ormsby.

Scott maintains his relationships with all of them haven’t changed despite being on opposite sides of a public and legal battle.

“I’m not trying to play a peacemaker,” Scott said. “Maybe because I’m a little less emotional about it, I can be a voice of reason for one side or the other.

“I don’t necessarily see LIV as pure evil for the game of golf. Hopefully, we can get beyond everyone having shots at each other, and each organization can move on.”

Tensions Flared after six golfers, including Smith and Leishman, committed to LIV after the Tour Championship and several barbs were traded at recent DP World Tour events which Featured LIV players, who are able to play that circuit while an appeal makes it way through the UK court system.

Scott said Norman’s drive to succeed is genuine.

“This is something [Norman] truly believes in and I don’t begrudge him for going for it one bit at all,” Scott said. “Sure, it’s Rocked the orders of golf, which has never really happened in this way before. But I’m optimistic that people’s [intentions] are still good, and therefore we will come to a better place.

“I completely understand anyone doing it,” he added. “They’ve been offered an opportunity and it suits them. All power to them. I really want it to work out for them.”

And while Scott is happy for friends and wants to succeed, the 2013 Masters Champion reiterated something he said at the Presidents Cup last week: He’s not ready to risk giving up the chance to win more major championships.

“The one thing that is happening is my time is running out,” the 42-year-old said. “It seems I’m the oldest bloke in the field almost every week these days. While I’m playing good, I’ve got to take advantage.”