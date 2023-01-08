Adam Scott just has to finish the final round at Kapalua to achieve this rare PGA Tour money milestone | Golf News and Tour Information
It was essentially a foregone conclusion that Adam Scott would achieve a unique money milestone this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. As long as he finished all four rounds at the Plantation Course, the 42-year-old Australian would guarantee earning a minimum of $200,000, which would bump his career earnings into rare territory.
Having gotten through the first three days injury free, shooting rounds of 70-68-72 to sit at nine under in a tie for 29th place (15 back of leader Collin Morikawa), Scott has 18 more holes to go to become just the seventh player in PGA Tour history to exceed $60 million in money earned on the course.
Scott came to Kapalua with $59,873,599 in career earnings in 369 starts. Here are the six other players who the 14-time tour Winner will be joining in the $60 million club at day’s end:
Tiger Woods, $120,895,206 (371 starts, 82 wins)
Phil Mickelson, $94,955,060 (658 starts, 45 wins)
Dustin Johnson, $74,897,059 (307 starts, 24 wins)
Jim Furyk, $71,507,269 (635 starts, 17 wins)
Vijay Singh, $71,236,216 (636 starts, 34 wins)
Rory McIlroy, $68,064,549 (221 starts, 23 wins)
When you include Scott in this group, interestingly, he actually has earned the most money on tour per win with $4,276,685.64 (not counting this week at the Sentry TOC), aided by the fact he has the fewest wins among the players to earn $60 million or more on tour. Scott, however, ranks fourth in money won per start at roughly $162,259 for each of his 369 events. Tiger, not surprising has won the most per start ($325,863), followed by McIlroy ($307,984) and Johnson ($243,964).
Sergio Garcia, $54,433,395
Jordan Spieth, $52,791,175
Justin Thomas, $50,953,830
Rose and Kuchar haven’t got their games in gear, but a hot stretch or two would make it achievable. Given that Garcia has resigned his PGA Tour membership after joining LIV Golf, he’s eliminated himself from the $60 million club. Standout seasons, however, could have Spieth and Thomas following Scott in the not too distant future.
.