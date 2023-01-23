Adam Scott Joins Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s 2024 Monday Night Golf League

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have recruited yet another PGA Tour star to join their highly anticipated Monday night golf league.

Adam Scott is officially set to join TGL, the tech-infused, team-format series—which will launch in the winter of 2024—started by TMRW Sports. Woods and McIlroy founded TMRW Sports along with Mike McCarley, a former NBC Sports executive.

Scott and TGL confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the former Masters Champion will become the fifth player to sign on to the cutting-edge series—he joins Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm.

