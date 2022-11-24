Adam Scott is changing up more than his caddy to be ready for the 2023 season | Golf News and Tour Information

This week’s Australian PGA Championship, where the former World No. 1 is playing, has already offered plenty of practice in thinking on the fly. A 6 am tee time, the earliest of Scott’s career, for Thursday’s first round meant scrambling to organize his warm-up around a 3 am alarm. Scott teed off in front of the huge crowds at Royal Queensland who packed in to see Scott play in a marquee group with Open Champion Cameron Smith and DP World Tour breakout star Ryan Fox. They showed Smith and Fox up with a five-under 66 to sit one shot behind first round co-leaders, DP World Tour player Min Woo Lee, Jason Scrivener and John Lyras. Smith shot 68 and Fox 72.