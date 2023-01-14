Adam Scott Closes Door On LIV Golf After Joining PGA Tour PAC

It seems that Adam Scott has put to bed any rumors of a move to LIV Golf as, on Friday, the former Masters Champion confirmed that he will be joining the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council.

The Council, which is a 16-player committee made up of players on the PGA Tour, advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour, with Scott the newest addition to it .

Adam Scott at the 2022 Open

Scott has over 30 professional wins worldwide and sits inside the World’s Top 40

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott is arguably one of the most experienced individuals when it comes to the PGA Tour. Joining the Tour in 2003, his 20-year long career has seen him secure 14 titles, including the Masters in 2012, as well as the 2004 Players Championship and multiple WGCs and Tour Championship trophies.

