Adam Schefter vs. Ian Rapoport: Which NFL Insider Is Correct About Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans?

First, it was Woj vs. Shams in the NBA.

Now comes Shefty vs. Rap ​​Sheet, in a battle that has quickly become the fiercest in the NFL in terms of breaking news.

On Tuesday they were at it again, with the pair of NFL insiders breaking conflicting reports on the Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans and the Denver Broncos’ hiring of Sean Payton.

Who is right and who is wrong?

Let’s examine.

Up first, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, AKA Rap Sheet, reported that the Broncos attempted to Sway Ryans to Denver as recently as Tuesday, ahead of their own head coaching hire, Sean Payton.

“Unbelievable,” Rapoport tweeted. “The Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the Texans, sources say. When they agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton.”

Not long after. Adam Schefter, AKA Schefty, came out seemingly to bat for Payton and the Broncos, asserting in a not-so-indirect fashion that Rapoport’s news was inaccurate and that the Broncos were never in contact with Ryans this week..

“The timing of today’s two hires was completely coincidental,” Schefter tweeted. “Broncos were zeroed in on Sean Payton and didn’t make any contact this week with DeMeco Ryans or his agent. Denver was focused on Payton, and Houston on Ryans.”

With that said, we tend to lean towards Rapoport’s version of events.

In one sense, because earlier reports from Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, and CBS Sports Insider Josina Anderson corroborate Rap Sheet’s report that the Broncos and Ryans had in fact been in direct contact with one another just hours before he was hired by the Texans.

But also in another, because Schefter has a history of “carrying the water” for Payton.

That is not necessarily a shot at Payton or Schefter, but rather just another example of agents helping to run professional sports narratives through their connections in the media.

Conspiracy theories or not, none of it really matters.

Ryans is the head coach of the Texans, and seemingly was always going to be.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have now mortgaged their future for Payton, trading a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick to the Saints in exchange.

So, either way, despite the social media squabble, both positions are filled, and both futures are set.

