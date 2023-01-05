Adam Schefter Offers ‘Educated Guess’ on How NFL Could Resolve Bills-Bengals Game

With the start of the Playoffs looming, time is ticking for the NFL to resolve the issue of Monday night’s BillsBengals game postponement. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered a suggestion on a couple of ways the situation could be handled.

As of now, Schefter does not believe the game will be replayed, citing the “bad mojo” surrounding Monday night and the desire to move forward—particularly now that Doctors “feel encouraged” about Damar Hamlin’s status in the days following his on-field collapse. He also said there are “many ideas” that the league is considering, but highlighted two in particular that the NFL could move forward with.

