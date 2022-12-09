Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones boxing history: Opponent, stats of former NFL star ahead of Rough N’ Rowdy event

Following a career in the NFL, Adam “Pacman” Jones has managed to stay relevant thanks to the world of combat sports.

Jones will enter the boxing ring on December 9. Part of Barstool Sports’ Rough N’ Rowdy boxing promotion, Jones will face off against Bobby Laing in a rematch in Rhode Island.

In the first fight of his career in 2021, an Amateur bout, Jones faced Laing. While not seasoned, Jones gave it his all in a loss that was deemed controversial. Now, he is ready to right what he feels to be a wrong.

“I’m on bad intentions this time,” Jones said The Yak. “I’m not shaking no f—— hands. I’m not doing all that. I’m coming to do one thing and one thing only. The one thing is to win the f—– – fight.”

What is Rough N’ Rowdy?

Per the website, Rough N’ Rowdy is, “The world’s wildest Fighters with no defense, throwing haymakers. You’ll have Tears in your eyes Laughing because you’ve never seen anything like it.”

An Amateur fight organization, anyone between 18 and 35 can sign up, as long as they haven’t boxed professionally. Locals from the area, as well as content creators from Barstool, have fought at the events.

Who is Bobby Laing?

Bobby Laing had five Amateur bouts (going 5-0) before he faced Jones. Nicknamed “Lights Out,” Lang is known for his devastating blows that take out his opponents. He is ready to go 2-0 against Jones.

Adam “Pacman” Jones’ NFL history

“Pacman” was drafted sixth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. In 2006 he had 62 combined tackles. He was suspended the following year for violating the NFL’s Player Conduct Policy for his off-field issues. His football career was clouded by controversy, from fights to arrests.

Following more suspensions in 2008, Jones was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. From 2010-2017, Jones played for the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2018, he played for the Denver Broncos but was later released.

The following year, Jones retired from football.

“How do I start my next chapter? Well, I start by first turning the page and closing out one of the most thrilling chapters of my life,” Jones stated through agent Peter Schaffer, via NFL.com. A chapter that started as just a dream from a kid from Boat Rock. A dream that became a reality with the Blessings of God Almighty, hard work, the Dedication to not give up and a village of prayer Warriors surrounding me.

“I stand tall and proud as I announce that this beautiful life-changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!”

In his career, Jones recorded over 500 total tackles (421 of them solo), and had 17 interceptions. He had two career touchdowns in 146 games (104 starts).

Adam “Pacman” Jones’ pro wrestling career

Outside of boxing and football, Jones has a history in pro wrestling. When he was suspended in 2007, “Pacman” signed with Impact Wrestling (then Total Nonstop Action Wrestling). In a non-physical role (the Titans told him he couldn’t wrestle), “Pacman” managed to win the TNA World Tag Team Titles with Ron Killings.

While he wasn’t active, “Pacman” held the titles for a month before AJ Styles and Tomko won the belts at Bound for Glory.