Adam Drexler Talks Trail Blazers, Summer NBA News

Your favorite Trail Blazers podcast is back with Episode number 95! (How did THAT happen??) This week the Dave and Dia Podcast welcomes a special guest, as Adam Drexler fills in for Dave Deckard, joining Dia Miller to talk about all things Trail Blazers.

You may recognize Adam’s name, and you’d be right— he is in fact a professional basketball player, coming off his first season in the Big 3. Oh and he’s also the son of Trail Blazers’ legend, Clyde Drexler. Adam and Dia sit down to talk about the random Headlines filling our late summer news cycle. Ben McLemore and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are working out for the reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors. Jusuf Nurkic Dominates for his country in the FIBA ​​tournament, and the Trail Blazers add a few more people to the roster for Training Camp.

The two hosts also discuss some NBA wide news, and most interestingly, Adam shares what It was like growing up in the city of Portland with the last name Drexler, and how he found out his dad was famous (spoiler alert- It was because of the internet!). Adam also dishes on his own personal experience playing with some of your favorite Portland Trail Blazers.

You don’t want to miss this week’s podcast! You can download this Episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the Embed below.

Enjoy, and thanks to Adam Drexler for joining us! (Dave will return next week, for the three people who might be fretting about it.)