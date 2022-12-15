Adam Denton Named Head Coach of Spiders Soccer

RICHMOND, Va. – Adam Denton has been named head coach of the Spider Women’s soccer program, Richmond Athletics announced Thursday. Denton becomes the third head coach in program history after spending the last six seasons as the head coach at Davidson College.

“We are elated to have a Coach of Adam’s experience and caliber leading the Richmond soccer program,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt. “His record of excellence at a smaller, private, academically-rigorous institution and his ability to develop the athletic, scholastic, and leadership abilities of his student-athletes make him the perfect choice to head Spiders soccer.”

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to lead the Women’s soccer program at the University of Richmond,” said Denton. “It’s a program I’ve seen and respected from the outside as a competitor, and I’m thrilled to now be joining the Richmond Spider family. I will look back on my time at Davidson College fondly, and will always value the lifelong relationships I was able to build with the players, teams, staff and administration. I am now looking forward and ready to start my next chapter.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics John Hardt, Deputy Athletic Director David Walsh, and all the members of the search committee for trusting me to lead these exceptional young women in the soccer program. I am looking forward to getting started and working with the players and staff.”

Denton led Davidson to one of the most successful seasons in school history in 2022, as the Wildcats posted a 13-3-4 record and advanced to the Atlantic 10 semifinals. Davidson lost just one game after September 18, finishing the season with a 6-1-3 record in its final 10 games while securing the program’s second Atlantic 10 postseason win, a 2-0 decision over Duquesne on October 28.

Davidson’s points percentage of .750 (13-3-4) was the highest in the 34-year history of the program, and four Wildcats earned All-Conference honors, including First Team and All-Academic selections for keeper Mary Grace Bunch.

The Wildcats posted a record of .500 or better in three of Denton’s final four seasons, including a 7-4-3 mark in Spring 2021, a campaign that culminated with Davidson reaching the Atlantic 10 Championship match for the first time.

In 2019, the Wildcats recorded a program record with eight straight shutouts and finished 8-8-3, their first season at or above .500 since 2011.

Denton was promoted to head Coach at Davidson in December 2016 following one season as the program’s associate head Coach (2016) and three seasons as an Assistant Coach (2013-15).

From 2009-13, Denton served as the Elite Club National League Director of Coaching at Charlotte Soccer Academy, helping develop CSA into a regional powerhouse and nationally ranked program.

Before joining Charlotte Soccer Academy, Denton was a director of coaching at Charlotte Soccer Club from 2003-09, where teams under his direction won 12 North Carolina state championships.

Denton played collegiately at Wingate University in Wingate, NC, earning All-American honors in 1999 and the South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year award in 1997. He is a 2001 Graduate of Wingate, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management.

Denton played professionally with Everton FC in his hometown of Liverpool, England from 1995-97.

Denton and his wife Brittany have two sons, Aiden and Leo.