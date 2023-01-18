AD Mitchell transfers Georgia Football to Potentially Texas Football

Last night as Stetson Bennett was sending fiery tweets on his Twitter, news began swirling around the Georgia program that star receiver AD Mitchell would be entering the transfer portal. Mitchell had played a pivotal role in both of UGA’s title runs, catching a touchdown in every playoff game (4) that he appeared in, and was poised to be the “WR1” in a stacked Bulldog room for the 2023 season.

Unfortunately for the Georgia program, that rumor became reality earlier Wednesday afternoon when the Texas native officially entered his name in the portal. The Texas Longhorns immediately became favorites to nab the former 4-star wideout given that Texas is his home state and where his family currently lives.

