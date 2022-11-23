Actually Play a Hole of Golf With John Daly in Mt. Pleasant

Check out this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play golf with John Daly.

The Fore 20 Golf Tour is back at it with another day of golf with John Daly. A few weeks ago, 517Golf announced an outing with John Daly and Shooter McGavin. Now they have added another day to the event.

Another day has been added and it included the opportunity to actually play a hole with the legendary John Daly himself. This outing will happen on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at Pohlcat Golf Course in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

How much is it and what does our team entry include?

This event is a four-man scramble and it is $3,000 per team and includes:

18 holes with a cart at Pohlcat Golf Course in Mt. Pleasant

Breakfast

Play one hole with John Daly

If Daly holes out, the team will split the $1,000 hole in one purse

Dispensary gift basket

Fore 20 golf towel

517Golf Fore 20 custom event golf glove

517Golf Fore 20 event t-shirt

517Golf Fore 20 custom event polo

Event custom golf tees

Custom event bag tag

Source: 517Golf

