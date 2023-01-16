Active 2022-2023 UCF Knights Football Transfer Portal List

This is a look at the Scholarship players that have come and gone from the UCF football roster since the start of the 2022 fall camp. It’s a key component for how UCF builds towards joining the Big 12 Conference.

With so many happenings, it’s best to keep everything in one spot. The UCF Knights Transfer Portal list has been completed by position below any update that happens moving forward.

Jan. 16

One of the interesting aspects of the UCF football efforts to add talent to the roster would be that head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff have left no rock unturned.

Case in point, the Knights Landed Offensive lineman Bula Schmidt from Fresno State.

Schmidt Originally came from Wahiawa, Hawaii, but ended up playing his high school football for traditional power Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea, a Catholic school that’s sent numerous prospects to college football programs across the country.

He went to Fresno State in 2019, and started four games during that same season. Most notably, he has been playing mostly center since that first year for the Bulldogs.

Schmidt also started games at right and left guard in 2021, showing his versatility. He was second team All-Mountain West this past year and started all 14 games for Fresno State at center.

The 6-foot-1 and 295-pound interior offensive lineman will bring versatility and experience to UCF, helping to offset the loss of former center Matt Lee, who transferred to the University of Miami.

The Knights did a great job of Landing such a Talented and experienced player, and in such short order, to fill the void at the always important center position. Schmidt will have one year of eligibility to play with UCF.

Quarterback

Mikey KeeneUCF to Fresno State.

Timmy McClainUSF to UCF.

Running Back

Anthony WilliamsUCF to Stephen F. Austin.

Wide Receiver

Joey GatewoodUCF to the Transfer Portal.

Jordan JohnsonUCF to the Transfer Portal.

Chauncey MagwoodKentucky to UCF.

Ryan O’KeefeUCF to Boston College.

Trent WhittemoreFlorida to UCF.

Tight End

Offensive Line

Amari KnightAlabama to UCF.

Matt LeeUCF to Miami.

Marcellus MarshallKent State to UCF.

Bula SchmidtFresno State to UCF.

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Jeremiah Jean-BaptisteUCF to Ole Miss.

Terrence LewisMaryland to UCF, and has also left UCF to enter the Transfer Portal.

Cornerback

Davonte BrownUCF to Miami.

Fred Davis IIClemson to UCF.

Brian GeorgeTexas A&M to UCF.

Trevion Shadrick-HarrisUCF to the Transfer Portal.

Safety

DeJordan MaskTexas State to UCF.

Jireh WilsonEast Carolina to UCF.

Kicker/Punter and Specialists

Gage Kinglong snapper, Arizona State to UCF.

Andrew Osteenpunter, UCF to the Transfer Portal.

