Acting high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation

FAIRFAX, Acting (WCAX) – A Vermont high school is banning fans from future basketball games while it investigates accusations of racial slurs being used by fans.

That decision came from BFA Fairfax after it hosted Milton High School for a varsity boys basketball game on Thursday night.

Milton school officials say BFA Fairfax fans rushed the court at the end of the game, and in the commotion, it was reported that a racial slur was used towards one or more Milton students.

In a letter to families, Milton Schools Superintendent Amy Rex said: “No school should need to worry about the physical or emotional safety of their athletes – at home or as a visiting team. And no team should be confronted by aggressive behavior or hate speech.”

We reached out to Franklin West Superintendent John Tague. They issued a statement that said, in part: “We cannot and will not tolerate the use of racial language on our school grounds at any time. We expect that our fans, both students and adults, follow all of the expectations for fan behavior at all of our events. We are working with, and appreciate the collaboration of, the Milton administrative team to investigate this incident.”

Fairfax says they will revisit their decision to allow fans at their games after they are able to identify the individuals involved and take action in accordance with school policy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.