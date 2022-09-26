‘Act Worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom’: Golf World Reacts to ‘Patriotic’ Marshall Video From the Presidents Cup
The golf world is seeing new surprises every day. And ever since the LIV Golf players were banned from entering PGA Tour events, the Presidents Cup has been the talk of the town. But the LIV Golf controversy is not the only reason the Presidents Cup made it to the news. A viral video from the tournament has made its way to the fans where the golf ball hits a Marshal right above his knee.
Hideki Matsuyama’s golf ball Accidentally hits the Marshal during the Presidents Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Matsuyama was on his final hole and required just one shot to make a perfect score during the Presidents Cup. But to his misfortune, something unexpected stopped his ball from reaching the distance it was driven for. His ball hit a Marshal above the knee and got diverted immediately.
It was disappointing to see that happen since the ball looked like it would have made its way to the fairway if it wasn’t for the incident. It hit the Marshal and went about eight or nine yards straight left, putting Matsuyama in a new situation. The golfer then had to maneuver his way from above a tree.
Fans react to the viral video of the ball hitting the Marshal
Ever since the incident took place, its video has been going viral on the internet. And fans have been giving all kinds of reactions to it. But what comes across as surprising is that some people are calling it an act of patriotism.
While some are calling the Marshal a truth “patriots”others are calling the incident “An act worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”
An act worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
— Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) September 25, 2022
On the other hand, some people said it had nothing to do with patriotism. And that the incident was nothing more than an accident.
That’s stupid as hell. They got hit by accident. They’re not a “patriot”.
— JJarvisRocker (@jjarvrocks) September 25, 2022
Some Twitter users also called it a way of the Marshal helping the US. It is because there were chances that Matsuyama might have won the round if the ball didn’t hit the Marshal.
he helped his country today. what have you done?
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 25, 2022
However, a self-proclaimed ex-Marshal commented on the video and said that the Marshal was a “plain ol’ idiot” who didn’t do his job right!
I was a Marshal at a US Open and a Ryder Cup, and in the Fairway your one job is to follow the flight of the damn ball and note where it lands. This guy is an idiot. He’s no hero, no patriot, just a plain ol’ idiot.
— Painter33 (@painter33) September 25, 2022
The rest simply taunted the US Team about cheating and giving a “Classless American response to someone’s misfortune”
Classless American Responses to someone’s misfortune.
— carholes (@carholes) September 26, 2022
Getting a bit desperate from Team USA to be cheating already
— Daniel (@drc_52) September 25, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Matsuyama’s shot might have stopped him from winning the tournament, but it has won the hearts of many Americans. His round with Sam Burns on Sunday resulted in a tie, and this incident just put things in favor of the US team.
Watch This Story: How Many PGA Tour Titles Has Bryson Dechambeau Won?