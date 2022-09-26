‘Act Worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom’: Golf World Reacts to ‘Patriotic’ Marshall Video From the Presidents Cup

The golf world is seeing new surprises every day. And ever since the LIV Golf players were banned from entering PGA Tour events, the Presidents Cup has been the talk of the town. But the LIV Golf controversy is not the only reason the Presidents Cup made it to the news. A viral video from the tournament has made its way to the fans where the golf ball hits a Marshal right above his knee.

Hideki Matsuyama’s golf ball Accidentally hits the Marshal during the Presidents Cup

Matsuyama was on his final hole and required just one shot to make a perfect score during the Presidents Cup. But to his misfortune, something unexpected stopped his ball from reaching the distance it was driven for. His ball hit a Marshal above the knee and got diverted immediately.

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 10, 2021, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama acknowledges the crowd after holing his eagle putt on the 15th green during the third round REUTERS/Mike Segar

It was disappointing to see that happen since the ball looked like it would have made its way to the fairway if it wasn’t for the incident. It hit the Marshal and went about eight or nine yards straight left, putting Matsuyama in a new situation. The golfer then had to maneuver his way from above a tree.

Fans react to the viral video of the ball hitting the Marshal

Ever since the incident took place, its video has been going viral on the internet. And fans have been giving all kinds of reactions to it. But what comes across as surprising is that some people are calling it an act of patriotism.

While some are calling the Marshal a truth “patriots”others are calling the incident “An act worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

On the other hand, some people said it had nothing to do with patriotism. And that the incident was nothing more than an accident.

Some Twitter users also called it a way of the Marshal helping the US. It is because there were chances that Matsuyama might have won the round if the ball didn’t hit the Marshal.

However, a self-proclaimed ex-Marshal commented on the video and said that the Marshal was a “plain ol’ idiot” who didn’t do his job right!

The rest simply taunted the US Team about cheating and giving a “Classless American response to someone’s misfortune”

Matsuyama’s shot might have stopped him from winning the tournament, but it has won the hearts of many Americans. His round with Sam Burns on Sunday resulted in a tie, and this incident just put things in favor of the US team.

