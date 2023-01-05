Acrylic Pours Workshop for Adults at Darien Arts Center

The Darien Arts Center is offering several new winter and spring visual arts classes and workshops for students and adults that begin in January. New adult offerings include an Acrylic Pours, Pour and Sip Workshop, a Digital Camera Photography Workshop, a Colored Pencils: Botanicals class and an Introduction to Watercolor.

New for children is Creations!, taught by local artist Lisa Thoren, where students will learn about famous artists while creating their own artwork. All students practice in the spacious DAC Visual Arts Studio. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.

Winter/Spring Visual Arts Classes include:

NEW Creations!, Grades 3-5 | Thursday, 3:30-5pm, Jan. 19-Feb. 16 | $200. Students will learn about and be inspired by famous artists from different time periods, while creating and experimenting with various techniques and colors.

NEW Introduction to Watercolor, For Adults | Tuesday, 9:30am-12:30pm, Jan. 24-Feb. 14 | $365. For beginners and those who need a refresher course in watercolor painting. Watercolor materials, brushstrokes, color mixing, painting techniques and much more will be reviewed. Subject matter will be flowers and other natural forms or Photographs of choice.

NEW Digital Camera Photography Basics Workshop, For Adults | Saturday, January 21, 10am-1pm | $125. Become familiar and comfortable with your digital camera and use it beyond the automatic settings. Students will learn about all basic controls of the digital camera and photography terms such as aperture, depth of field, ISO, resolution and more. No experience necessary.

NEW Colored Pencil Drawing: Botanicals, For Adults | Thursdays, Jan. 26-Mar. 23, 10:30am-12:30pm | $265. Learn the guidelines of drawing botanical illustrations, which blend accuracy with beauty. Explore other forms of plant-themed artistic expression that are more creative and less formal.

NEW Acrylic Pours Sip & Pour Workshop, For Adults | Friday, January 20, 7-9pm | $65. Explore the techniques of this liquid painting method, and be amazed at the beautiful abstract paintings you can create without any painting experience. Each person will work on two canvases, using a different pour technique for each. BYO wine or refreshments.

Art Explorations, Grades 1-4 | Wednesday 3:45-4:45pm, Jan. 11-Mar. 29 | $285. The budding artist will learn the basic techniques of all forms of two-dimensional art, through a wide variety of materials such as watercolor, pastels and ink.

Cartooning, Grades 1-4 | Monday 4:10-5:10pm or 5:20-6:20pm, Jan. 23-April 17 | $265. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip.

Digital Illustration, Grades 5-8 | Tuesday 4:10-5:40pm, Jan. 17-April 11 | $360. Students learn to use their digital device to capture exciting and unique photos, using the world around them as inspiration

Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-8 | Wednesday 5-6:30pm, Jan. 25-April 26 | $395. Beginners and more advanced students build upon what they have learned in school and continue to explore traditional and experimental materials.

Caregiver and Me: Create! Adults and Preschoolers | Friday 10:30-11:15am, Jan. 27-Mar. 10 | $155. A class for little ones, with Mom, Dad or a caregiver, to explore the organic process of making art.