Across the Spider-Verse Figure Reveals The Spot’s Villainous Goal

A new piece of Merchandise for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals how much of a Threat The Spot could be to the entire Marvel universe.

Miles Morales/Spider-Man will be fighting for the Fate of the entire universe in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse if this new description of the film’s antagonist The Spot is to be believed.





A Reddit user recently spotted a new action figure for The Spot, the main adversary in the upcoming animated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The packaging on the toy box features a new description that states that “if [The Spot] can realize the true power of his [abilities]they could become a Threat to [the] entire universe.” Jason Schwartzman will voice The Spot in the upcoming Marvel movie, a villain whose whole body is covered in interdimensional Portals that can send him anywhere he wants to go as well as make these Portals appear out of thin air to transport objects and people at his will.

The Spot will be one of several new characters introduced in Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures’ upcoming animated film that will once again center on Miles Morales, voiced again by Shameik Moore, and his Spider allies Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man (Jake Johnson). While Sony and Marvel have remained tight-lipped about which new spider-related characters will be introduced, early toy releases for Across the Spider-Verse have revealed that Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider, Spider-Punk and a cyborg Spider-Woman will appear in the film. The Vulture, voiced by The Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone, has also been confirmed as a secondary antagonist in the film.





The Spider-Verse Gets Bigger

Across the Spider-Verse began development ahead of the release of the first film in 2018 with Sony officially confirming the sequel in November 2019. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have stated that Across the Spider-Verse is substantially bigger than the original movie. In addition to having the largest crew ever assembled for an animated movie, Across the Spider-Verse also has 240 unique characters, which is a huge increase from the original film’s total of 40. Despite the increased scope and scale of the animated film, Miller has insisted that the story “is personal [and] centers on Miles and his family, along [with] Gwen and a handful of others.”

Oscar Isaac will also be back for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versereprising his voice role as Spider-Man 2099 from the post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse. The rest of the announced cast for the film includes Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Shea Whigham as Captain George Stacy, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and Rachel Dratch as Miles’ school counselor.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.

