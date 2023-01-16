Across the Spider-Verse Art Shows Peter B. Parker’s Daughter

Newly released concept art from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has given fans a closer look at Peter B. Parker’s baby daughter, Mayday Parker.

The art was revealed in a tweet from the official Across the Spider-Verse Twitter account (via Collider). The tweet features an image of Peter from Into the Spider-Verse wondering if he wants kids. That picture is followed by concept art of Peter with his infant daughter, art of Mayday herself, and an image of Peter from the upcoming sequel.

Check out the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse concept art below:

Comic fans may notice Mayday shares her name with the Spider-Girl of Earth-982 — a world where Peter retired from being Spider-Man after losing a leg, opting to focus on his daughter and his marriage to Mary Jane Watson. Whether this version will one day become Spider-Girl in a future Spider-Verse movie is currently unknown.

“Miles Morales Returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he Encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the Heroes Clash is how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must Redefine what it means to be a Hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. The first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, and Aditya Sood are executive producing.