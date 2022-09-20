Acrobatic goal lifts Arizona Soccer in 1-0 win over UC Davis

TUCSON, AZ – Looking to rebound from their 2-0 loss to then No. 10 Pepperdine, Arizona Soccer (3-2-2) battled against UC Davis, earning a 1-0 win.

Rolling right along in the 2022 season, Arizona Soccer returned to action on Sunday afternoon with another tough challenge on its hands.

This time taking on Big Sky Conference foe UC Davis, Arizona returned home to the friendly confines of Murphey Field at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium, hoping to get things back on track after a tough loss to then No. 10 ranked Pepperdine.

And as the Wildcats returned to the pitch, it was once again another competitive matchup for Arizona.

Despite a fairly slow start, Arizona Soccer was able to score an acrobatic goal near the end of the first half.

Unlike its previous games, this one would be a bit of a back-and-forth match to start; however, Arizona was able to strike first in the first half.

Scoring in the 36th minute, Arizona would break the 0-0 tie, after freshman midfielder, Sami Baytosh would field a pass from Angela Baron across the midfield.

Juggling the ball in the air while falling, Baytosh volleyed the ball to herself before bicycle kicking the ball while on the ground that soared over the UC Davis keeper’s head and into the back of the net.

The goal was so impressive, that Bleacher Report even picked it up and shared the highlight!

UC Davis would stay aggressive in this one, still putting shots on the goal, but luckily, the Wildcats’ defense was able to hang tough, holding on to win 1-0.

With the win, the Wildcats improve their record to 3-2-2 and will return to action on Friday when they travel to Salt Lake City to take on Pac-12 foe, Utah.

