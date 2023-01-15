Acme Archives Brings Even More ‘Star Wars’ Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

For a look at a Galaxy far, far away during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, head to Acme Archives!

ACME Archives

There are multiple booths, located near the Canada Pavilion and Refreshment Port.

This marks a relocation for the kiosk, as last year, it could be found near the Odyssey.

The Styles vary, with movie poster-style prints, travel art, advertisement-esque pieces, and more.

Acme Archives is home to incredible art inspired by the “Star Wars” saga.

There is also “Indiana Jones” and Marvel art.

Two artists are on hand to kick off the festival, each with a unique style.

Christian Waggoner

In continuing his series seen last year, Waggoner has a new piece themed to reflections on other characters. The above features Boba Fett, with the reflection of Bib Fortuna in his visor.

This year, Maul glares with rage as he sees Obi-Wan Kenobi. The piece is likely a nod to the “Twin Suns” Episode of “Star Wars Rebels.”

Waggoner will be doing live painting and signings from 1 pm to 6 pm on January 13-15, and 1 pm to 5 pm on January 16.

Adam Schickling

Schickling has previously painted multiple pieces featuring Grogu. Some of this year’s Marvel pieces center around “Loki” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Schickling will be available for signings from 3 pm to 6 pm January 13-16.

Check out the full artist schedule to see who’s coming to Acme Archives in future weeks! Keep reading WDWNT for complete coverage of the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.