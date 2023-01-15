Acme Archives Brings Even More ‘Star Wars’ Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

For a look at a Galaxy far, far away during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, head to Acme Archives!

2023 fota acme Archives 4707

There are multiple booths, located near the Canada Pavilion and Refreshment Port.

This marks a relocation for the kiosk, as last year, it could be found near the Odyssey.

2023 fota acme Archives 4710

The Styles vary, with movie poster-style prints, travel art, advertisement-esque pieces, and more.

2023 fota acme Archives 4700

Acme Archives is home to incredible art inspired by the “Star Wars” saga.

2023 fota acme Archives 4694
2023 fota acme Archives 4695

There is also “Indiana Jones” and Marvel art.

2023 fota acme Archives 4696
2023 fota acme Archives 4698
2023 fota acme Archives 4699
2023 fota acme Archives 4713
2023 fota acme Archives 4714
2023 fota acme Archives 4715
2023 fota acme Archives 4716
2023 fota acme Archives 4717

Two artists are on hand to kick off the festival, each with a unique style.

2023 fota acme Archives 4721

Christian Waggoner

2023 fota acme Archives 4709
2023 fota acme Archives 4708

In continuing his series seen last year, Waggoner has a new piece themed to reflections on other characters. The above features Boba Fett, with the reflection of Bib Fortuna in his visor.

This year, Maul glares with rage as he sees Obi-Wan Kenobi. The piece is likely a nod to the “Twin Suns” Episode of “Star Wars Rebels.”

2023 fota acme Archives 4712

Waggoner will be doing live painting and signings from 1 pm to 6 pm on January 13-15, and 1 pm to 5 pm on January 16.

Adam Schickling

2023 fota acme Archives 4697

Schickling has previously painted multiple pieces featuring Grogu. Some of this year’s Marvel pieces center around “Loki” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

2023 fota acme Archives 4719

Schickling will be available for signings from 3 pm to 6 pm January 13-16.

Check out the full artist schedule to see who’s coming to Acme Archives in future weeks! Keep reading WDWNT for complete coverage of the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

