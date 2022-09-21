Aces proud of Chemistry as 2022 season inches closer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — David Ragland had a smile on his face. At long last, the University of Evansville men’s basketball Coach didn’t have to answer questions about when the schedule was coming.

His focus can fully shift to what’s happening on the hardwood. Much has been said of the Purple Aces’ increased size and athleticism compared to last season, and two instances during a recent practice session showed that. On the near side, Sekou Sada Kalle dunked over one of the team managers, whose only defense was a foam block used to initiate contact during drills. On the other end, Gabe Spinelli threw down a one-handed 360 dunk.

As the season inches closer — now 47 days from the opening tip in Oxford, Ohio — the team is starting to take its form. Wednesday marks the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tipoff in St. Louis, the first chance for the league’s 12 coaches and a small contingent of players to rub shoulders as they embrace for a new campaign.

First, however, Let’s hear the Aces’ thoughts on their schedule, the Chemistry brewing inside the Fifth Third Bank Practice Facility, and why a new Recruit already committed for the 2023-24 campaign.

