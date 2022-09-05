Aces Men’s Soccer contest with Dayton canceled due to inclement weather

EVANSVILLE – Unable to continue after a weather delay in the 33rd minute, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team’s contest with Dayton was canceled due to inclement weather and deteriorating field conditions on Sunday evening in Dayton, Ohio.

When the match was called, Evansville and Dayton were locked in a scoreless tie with the Aces having to defend much of the half with just 10 men after a red card in the fifth minute.

“To go down a man to a team like Dayton, asked a lot of questions about our guys and I think they stood up and answered them,” said Aces head men’s soccer Coach Marshall Ray. “We created a few chances off the counter and during the run of play and also limited the chances Dayton had playing a man down. They’re a good team; they’re going to have a lot of wins this year and we were fortunate to hold on. Unlucky for the weather today, but with just the amount of rain we had today, there was no way to go back out and finish the match. It would have been a great college soccer game to watch. We’re looking forward to getting back on the bus, getting home, and getting ready for some home matches. USI’s next and that’s what we’ll be preparing for this week.”

The Aces return home for three-straight matches, beginning with a Mayor’s Cup Matchup with USI on Saturday, September 10 at 6 PM at Arad McCutchan Stadium with just $1 hot dogs available at the concession stand.



