Accrington Stanley 1-0 Barnet: Ethan Hamilton goal puts home side into FA Cup third round

Ethan Hamilton scored a late winner to send Accrington Stanley through to the third round of the FA Cup with a narrow win over National League side Barnet.

For much of a tepid tie, it looked like Barnet would force a replay at the Crown Ground, but Hamilton struck his fourth goal of the season with six minutes remaining.

The goal sent Accrington, 19th in League One, through to the third round for only the fifth time in their history.

Until then, a tame tie saw Accrington’s Rosaire Longelo force the busiest work out of either goalkeeper with a shot from inside the area that was well saved by Barnet’s Laurie Walker.

The visitors, sixth in the fifth tier, were hoping to build on some strong form with four successive wins in all competitions.

But the closest they came was through striker Nicke Kabamba, who headed wide from a good position in the first half.

Accrington’s best opportunity in the first half fell to Shaun Whalley, but his shot was well blocked and he fired another half-chance over the bar.

They needed a replay to get past Barnet in the previous FA Cup meeting of the sides, also in the second round in 2009, but this time they reached the third round draw at the first attempt.