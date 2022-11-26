Accrington Stanley 1-0 Barnet: Ethan Hamilton goal puts home side into FA Cup third round
Ethan Hamilton scored a late winner to send Accrington Stanley through to the third round of the FA Cup with a narrow win over National League side Barnet.
For much of a tepid tie, it looked like Barnet would force a replay at the Crown Ground, but Hamilton struck his fourth goal of the season with six minutes remaining.
The goal sent Accrington, 19th in League One, through to the third round for only the fifth time in their history.
Until then, a tame tie saw Accrington’s Rosaire Longelo force the busiest work out of either goalkeeper with a shot from inside the area that was well saved by Barnet’s Laurie Walker.
The visitors, sixth in the fifth tier, were hoping to build on some strong form with four successive wins in all competitions.
But the closest they came was through striker Nicke Kabamba, who headed wide from a good position in the first half.
Accrington’s best opportunity in the first half fell to Shaun Whalley, but his shot was well blocked and he fired another half-chance over the bar.
They needed a replay to get past Barnet in the previous FA Cup meeting of the sides, also in the second round in 2009, but this time they reached the third round draw at the first attempt.
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 40Clay
- 50Fernandes
- 28Conneely
- 16Rodgers
- 6Coyle
- 2Clark
- 8Leigh
- 4HamiltonBooked at 74mins
- 14Longelo
- 7Whalley
- 19Adedoyi
Substitutes
- 1Jensen
- 17Nolan
- 18Delphineso
- 21Perritt
- 22Martin
- 27Sisay
- 32I’m mooning
- 33Patrick
- 43Pickles
Barnet
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Walker
- 4Collinge
- 6OkayBooked at 28mins
- 3AnnesleySubstituted forDiarrheaat 86′minutes
- 21Wynter
- 14Pritchard
- 8GormanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forArmstrongat 86′minutes
- 33De Havilland
- 23Beard
- 9KabambaBooked at 29mins
- 11Rabbit
Substitutes
- 5Armstrong
- 7Hall
- 12Callan
- 16Flanagan
- 18Smith
- 27Diarrhea
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
- Attendance:
- 1,771
Live Text
-
Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Barnet 0.
-
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Barnet 0.
-
Foul by Idris Kanu (Barnet).
-
Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).
-
Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt missed. Jerome Okimo (Barnet) header from the center of the box is too high.
-
Ryan De Havilland (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Korede Adedoyin (Accrington Stanley).
-
Substitution, Barnet. Marvin Armstrong replaces Dale Gorman.
-
Substitution, Barnet. Moussa Diarra replaces Louie Annesley.
-
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Barnet 0. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from very close range to the high center of the goal.
-
Foul by Dale Gorman (Barnet).
-
Korede Adedoyin (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Attempt saved. Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top center of the goal.
-
Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley).
-
Foul by Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley).
-
Idris Kanu (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.