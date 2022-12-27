Acclaimed author Joseph Coelho to open Herne Hill Kids’ literature festival

Waterstones Children’s Laureate, Joseph Coelho will open the Herne Hill Stepping into Stories Kids’ Literature Fest in January.

The week-long celebration of poetry, performance, writing and illustrating will be held at Station Hall from Monday, January 30 to Sunday, December 5.

There will be workshops, story-telling and reading clubs from award-winning writers and even opportunities for adults interested in the book industry.

Mo O’Hara, children’s author and member of the festival management team, said: “The line up includes LGBTQ authors and illustrators, authors with disabilities, participants from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, and speakers who represent many different cultures, ethnicities and journeys through their works – just like London!

“Twelve local schools take part in the festival, including many from some of London’s most deprived Wards and two for children with special educational needs. We want to make sure all children have access to amazing books and we aim to spark a life changing love of reading”.

As well as Joseph Coelho who wrote ‘Happy Here’ and ‘Overheard In A Tower Block’, a line-up studded with stars awaits those who come along.

This includes SF Said (Tyger), AM Dassu (Fight Back), Rashmi Sirdeshpande (Never Let A Diplodocus Draw) and Alex Wheatle MBE (Cane Warriors).

‘All Aboard’ is the theme of the story-making competition, reflecting the diversity of attendees and speakers taking part.

With funding from Arts Council England and Aviva, concessions are available for all events to ensure that cost is never a barrier to people coming along.

Please email steppiongintostories.org to find out about Concession tickets.

For the full program of events please visit: www.steppinginstories.org