Access Arts adds Raku firing to its winter event | Local

Access Arts adds Raku firing to its winter event
The Access Arts organization re-introduced its holiday event after a brief hiatus and added Raku pot-making to the activities.
The holiday event, which was on Sunday this year, has been held for decades according to Executive Director Shawna Johnson, but had been put on pause due to the pandemic.
Sunday’s event had around eight artists displaying their work, and about 10 people there to take part in the Raku pot-making activity, where premade pots could be glazed and fired. People in attendance for the Raku ranged from children and their parents to working professionals looking for a creative outlet.
“We’re just really trying to promote this as an Outreach and to get people interested both in the ceramic process of Raku, but then also in expanding the arts in Colombia,” Eric Ordway, ceramics studio director, said.
Raku involves bringing a wood-burning kiln to extremely high temperatures, placing the glazed ceramics in, then using combustibles like newspaper and sawdust to reveal distinctive patterns.
Two MU geology professors, Tara Selly and Sarah Jacquet, came to the event to participate in the Raku making. Selly, who had been taking classes at Access Arts before Sunday, wanted to show Jacquet what she had been learning.
“As a geologist, I’m always wanting to know what’s in the glazes and the Mineralogical makeup because it’s so fun,” Selly said.
The unique process of Raku making allows people to walk away with a pot after about two hours instead of the days-long process that a traditional kiln would need, making the process more fit for a community event.
“The idea is that the lack of oxygen causes a different reaction to the glazes that you don’t usually get inside an electric kiln,” Ordway said. “And so once they sit in those buckets for eight minutes, we pull them out and dunk them in a bucket of cold water.”
One vendor, Cayley Bledsoe, transitioned into ceramics making as a full-time career this past May. She believes having a creative outlet is important for everyone.
“It’s a great way to get an outlet, even if you’re just doing little crafts in your free time. It can also be a lot cheaper than therapy sometimes,” Bledsoe said. “Expanding your mind even if you’re not artistic, to go do something like paint the town is a good way to do something fun and bond with your friends and peers.”
Bledsoe said she was formerly a mixologist but, with the Pandemic causing closures of bars and restaurants, she switched to ceramics as a new creative outlet.
Founded by Hurst John in 1971, the School of Service, which Access Arts is a part of, is a nonprofit organization focused on providing creative learning experiences for anyone, according to its website.
Classes range from six-week sessions, date nights and single-day courses. In addition, a Residency program for artists with a bachelor’s or master’s degree is offered, where participants have the opportunity to share their talent with students, while further developing their skills.
