Access Arts adds Raku firing to its winter event | Local

The Access Arts organization re-introduced its holiday event after a brief hiatus and added Raku pot-making to the activities.

The holiday event, which was on Sunday this year, has been held for decades according to Executive Director Shawna Johnson, but had been put on pause due to the pandemic.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button