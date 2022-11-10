ACC Women’s Soccer Teams Open NCAA Tournament Action This Weekend

ACC Weekly Release

NCAA Bracket

NCAA Championship First Round

Friday, November 11

Vanderbilt at #5 Clemson | 3 p.m ESPN+

FGCU at #1 Florida State | 5 pm | ESPN+

Saturday, November 12

Omaha at #1 Notre Dame | 2 pm | ESPN+

Wake Forest at #3 South Carolina | 6 pm | ESPN+

FDU at #3 Virginia | 6 pm | ESPN+

Radford at #2 Duke | 7 pm | ESPN+

Buffalo at #4 Pitt | 7 pm | ESPN+

Old Dominion at #2 North Carolina | 7 pm | ESPN+

Sunday, November 13

UCF at #8 NC State | Noon | ESPN+

Virginia Tech at #7 West Virginia | 1 pm | ESPN+

*NCAA Championship seeds are listed before team names

NCAA Tournament Notes

• The ACC led the country with 10 bids into the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

• The ACC has 55 Appearances in the College Cup – the most of any conference (the next closest conference is the Pac-12 with 27 appearances). Current membership combines for 67 appearances.

• The ACC has had a team in the Women’s College Cup in 39 of the past 40 NCAA Tournaments and in each of the past 16 years.

• Eight of the 10 teams in the field will play first-round home matches, headlined by No. 1 seeds Florida State and Notre Dame. The Seminoles earned the No. 1 overall seed.

• Florida State is coming off its third-straight conference title after defeating North Carolina in the title match last Sunday in Cary, North Carolina. It’s the Seminoles’ ninth championship in the last 12 years.

• The Seminoles, making their 23rd overall appearance, are seeking their second-straight national championship, are looking to become the first team to accomplish the feat since 2008-09 (North Carolina).

• The ACC tournament Champion has gone on to win the NCAA Women’s College Cup 17 times, most recently Florida State a season ago.

• Notre Dame makes its 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and seeks its first national title since 2010. The Fighting Irish earned a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008.

• North Carolina – the only team that has appeared in all 41 NCAA Tournaments – is a No. 2 seed and will begin its Championship run on Saturday. The Tar Heels have won 22 of the previous 40 NCAA titles.

• Duke is making its 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and enters as a top-16 national seed for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. According to the NCAA, the Blue Devils enter this year’s tournament as playing the nation’s toughest schedule.

• Virginia enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed and is in the field for the 29th straight year (35th overall). The Cavaliers look for their first national championship appearance since 2014.

• Pitt is making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers set program records for overall wins (12) and ACC wins (five) during the regular season and qualified for the ACC Championship field for the first time in program history.

• Clemson makes its ninth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and 23rd overall. The Tigers look to advance to the Elite 8 for the second time in three seasons.

• NC State earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season and 17th overall. The Wolfpack are one of just six ACC programs to make the national tournament the past six fall seasons.

• Virginia Tech and Wake Forest will hit the road for their first-round matchups. The Hokies are in the tournament for the 13th time, while the Demon Deacons are in their 22nd Tournament all-time.

• The ACC leads the country with seven teams in the United Soccer Coaches Poll: North Carolina (2nd), Notre Dame (4th), Florida State (5th), Duke (8th), Virginia (11th), Pitt (19th) and Clemson (25th).

• ACC Women’s soccer teams have enjoyed a stellar non-conference portion of the 2021 season, as the league’s 14 teams have combined to compile an 74-10-18 (.814) record.