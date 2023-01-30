ACC Women’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 29

We are prepared to leave January behind and enter February, the final full month of college basketball’s regular season. This is when we’ll really get to see whether the teams that have made noise to this point are legitimate or whether any struggling teams are just lying in the weeds. In the meantime, here are some of the players most making noise, specifically those in the ACC:

Scoring: Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State – 22.7 PPG

Seminoles guard Ta’Niya Latson (00) passes as FSU Women’s basketball faces Duke at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

Rebounds: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech – 11.0 RPG

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Virginia Tech player Elizabeth Kitley during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Assists co-leader: Olivia Miles, Notre Dame – 7.0 APG

Jan 26, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) reacts in the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes and assists co-leader: Taina Mair, Boston College: 37.5 MPG | 7.0 APG

Jan 1, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Taina Mair (20) passes the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dara Mabrey (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks: Makayla Timpson, Florida State – 60.1 FG% | 2.5 BPG

Jan 26, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Makayla Timpson (21) blocks a shot in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Chrislyn Carr, Louisville – 47.7 3PFG%

Louisville’s Chrislyn Carr reacts as the starting lineup is announced under dramatic lighting before the game against Georgia Tech in Thursday night’s game. Jan. 5, 2023

Free-throw percentage: Hailey Van Lith, Louisville – 88.9 FT%

Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith drives on Georgia Tech’s Kara Dunn in Thursday night’s game. Jan. 5, 2023

Steals: Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College – 3.0 SPG

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Boston College player Dontavia Waggoner during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Story Originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire