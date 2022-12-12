ACC Women’s basketball leaders as of Dec. 11

With Notre Dame taking final exams, now seems like a good time to look at the best of the Irish’s conference. If the Irish are to have success this season, these are players who are most likely to challenge that prospect. Specifically, here’s who leads major categories:

Scoring: Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State – 25.5 PPG

East girl’s Ta’Niya Latson participates in the second half of the McDonald’s All-American Girls basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in The East won 95-75. Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Rebounds: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech – 11.2 RPG

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) and Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) fight for the rebound during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Virginia Tech Hokies in Knoxville, Tenn. is Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Assists and minutes: Taina Mair, Boston College – 7.4 APG | 36.8 MPG

Feb 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of Conte Forum during a game between the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks: Makayla Timpson, Florida State – 61.9 FG% | 2.3 BPG

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Florida States’ Makayla Timpson during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Eva Hodgson, North Carolina – 52.2 3PFG%

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – DECEMBER 01: Eva Hodgson #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives to the basket while defended by Sara Scalia #14 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on December 01, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana . (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Free-throw percentage: T’Yana Todd, Boston College – 93.1 FT%

Newark junior Sophie Bidwell drives against IMG Academy’s T’yana Todd during the Classic in the City at Pickerington Central on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Wildcats fell 54-37.

Steals: Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College – 3.8 SPG

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Boston College player Dontavia Waggoner during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

