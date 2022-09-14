ACC Sets Women’s Basketball Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday morning, rounding out a challenging slate for the North Carolina Tar Heels. After an 11-game nonconference schedule that will pit Carolina against five Power-5 opponents, UNC opens ACC play on Dec. 29 at Carmichael Arena against Florida State.

“The ACC schedule being released means we’re that much closer to the season being underway,” UNC Coach Courtney Banghart said. “We are honored to play in the best basketball conference in the country. The match-ups are steeped in tradition and rivalry, and there’s never an off night. The preparation is underway in Carmichael!”

During the ACC season, UNC will play home-and-home games with Duke, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech while also hosting FSU, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Wake Forest. Carolina will make trips to Miami, Pitt, Clemson, Louisville and Syracuse.

UNC opens the season at home on Nov. 9 against Jackson State.

The nonconference season sees the Tar Heels face as many as five teams that reached the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UNC wraps up nonconference play on Dec. 20 against Michigan, an Elite Eight team in 2022, at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

After FSU at home, UNC opens 2023 with road games at Virginia Tech and Miami, then hosts Notre Dame on Jan. 8 before traveling to Virginia. After that it’s the only three-game homestand of the season, with NC State visiting Carmichael on Jan. 15, Duke is Jan. 19 and Georgia Tech on Jan. 22.

Carolina closes out the month of January with road games at Pitt and Clemson before returning home to host Virginia on Feb. 2.

UNC travels to Louisville and Syracuse before the next home game, against Boston College on Feb. 12.

The Tar Heels play at NC State on Feb. 16 then host Wake Forest and Virginia Tech to close out the home season before traveling to Duke on Feb. 26.

The 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament is set for March 1-5 at the Greensboro Coliseum.