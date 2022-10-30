ACC Roundup: The NCAA Strikes Again

There hasn’t really been enough news to do roundups, but that’s starting to change.

First up: Florida State picked up a really intriguing Talent in Baba Miller, but we won’t see him until the second semester: the NCAA has penalized him for a travel benefit.

FSU’s AD Michael Alford said this, which seems about right: “The decision seems disproportionate and inconsistent in today’s modern environment.”

You think? It just seems stupid. He’s lost his appeal so that’s that.

Kevin Keatts has a commitment from Dennis Parker out of Richmond. But what does he mean by this?

“I ultimately chose NC State because I feel like this is a place where I can walk in as a freshman and prove everyone wrong, about all the opinions they had of me in the past.” You motivate yourself how you please, but is he suggesting he’s been underestimated? Or that people have other questions about him?

By the way, Richmond is a vastly underestimated basketball town.

UNC won its exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith, which is no surprise obviously. The questions are how the returnees improve and how the newcomers, including Pete Nance, do. Sounds like things are going fairly well so far, but teams are not the same from year to year. Lots of questions for everyone this early.

Steve Forbes took his Demon Deacons on the road to take on Ohio State in West Virginia. He says he’s pretty happy with his backcourt: “The guards did a really good job of reading the ball screen progressions [and] roll across the midline and behind. We drove the ball with physicality. Limiting our live ball turnovers allowed us to set our defense. Our players are lean and they are in elite condition.”

Like Duke, Forbes had a lot of turnover, but he’s certainly proven he knows how to build quickly. We have no idea how Wake will do, but this is a reasonable bet: they won’t be an easy out.