ACC Reveals Full Pitt Panthers Basketball Conference Schedule

PITTSBURGH — The 2022-23 basketball season is drawing closer and closer, with the Pitt Panthers set to practice in an official capacity for the first time this season in less than two weeks. Now the Panthers have a full schedule set after the ACC Revealed full league-play slates this afternoon.

Pitt will play 20 conference games in all, with seven coming against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

Pitt’s toughest stretch comes in the first month, when they will get an early shot at three conference foes in the month of December, beginning with a trip to NC State – a team the Panthers have beaten once in their last seven attempts – on December 2 They then will take another road contest at Syracuse on December 20 before returning home on New Year’s Eve to play 2022 national title runner-up North Carolina.

Their only game against Duke will come on the road in mid-January and it kicks off a stretch of three straight road games against the Blue Devils, Georgia Tech and Lousiville.

The Panthers’ bye week is scheduled for the weekend of February 4-5.

Pitt has never finished higher than a tie for 11th in the conference during head coach Jeff Capel’s tenure. But these Panthers will feature a reloaded roster, headlined by the return of Nike Sibande from injury plus the additions of blue-chip freshman Dior Johnson, Talented transfer guard Nelly Cummings and a host of other new faces. They hope that will be enough to support returning starters John Hugley, an All-ACC selection in 2021-22, and Jamarius Burton as they aim for the first winning season of Capel’s time in Oakland.

The Panthers’ full ACC schedule is listed below. Tip-off times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

12/2 at NC State

12/20 at Syracuse

12/30 or 31 vs. North Carolina

1/3 vs. Virginia

1/7 vs. Clemson

1/11 at Duke

1/14 at Georgia Tech

1/18 at Louisville

1/21 vs. Florida State

1/25 vs. Wake Forest

1/28 vs. Miami

2/1 at North Carolina

2/7 vs. Louisville

2/11 at Florida State

2/14 vs. Boston College

2/18 at Virginia Tech

2/21 vs. Georgia Tech

2/25 vs. Syracuse

3/1 at Notre Dame

3/4 at Miami

