ACC Reveals Full Pitt Panthers Basketball Conference Schedule

PITTSBURGH — The 2022-23 basketball season is drawing closer and closer, with the Pitt Panthers set to practice in an official capacity for the first time this season in less than two weeks. Now the Panthers have a full schedule set after the ACC Revealed full league-play slates this afternoon.

Pitt will play 20 conference games in all, with seven coming against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

Pitt’s toughest stretch comes in the first month, when they will get an early shot at three conference foes in the month of December, beginning with a trip to NC State – a team the Panthers have beaten once in their last seven attempts – on December 2 They then will take another road contest at Syracuse on December 20 before returning home on New Year’s Eve to play 2022 national title runner-up North Carolina.

