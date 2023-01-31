ACC Reveals 2023 Wolfpack Football Schedule

RALEIGH, NC – NC State football will boast a robust seven-game home schedule in 2023, as released today by the ACC. The Wolfpack, which has posted an 18-2 record in Carter-Finley Stadium over the past three seasons, will also face a new slate of conference opponents as the league moves to non-divisional play for the first time since 2005.

Wolfpack Nation has renewed 2023 season tickets at a 93% rate so far, and with over 34,000 season tickets already sold, NC State has surpassed 30k season tickets sold every year since 2002 (with the exception of the 2020 COVID year). Limited season tickets remain for the 2023 season. To purchase, please visit GoPack.com/FBTickets or call 919-865-1510.

After opening the season on the road at UConn on Sept. 2, the Wolfpack will face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in the home opener on Sept. 9. Home games against VMI on Sept. 16 and Marshall on Oct. 7 rounds out the Pack’s non-conference slate.

By Dave Doeren ‘s 11th NC State Squad will play back-to-back Friday night games to close out the month of September: at Virginia for the ACC opener on the 22nd and at home vs. Louisville on the 29th.

The Wolfpack will play all three of its in-state league rivals in 2023, beginning with the short road trip to Duke on Oct. 14. Following a bye week, Clemson will make a return visit to Carter-Finley on Oct. 28.

November opens and closes with home games, as the Pack plays host to Miami on Nov. 3, then travels to Wake Forest (11/11) and Virginia Tech (11/18) on back to back Saturdays before the regular season finale vs. UNC on the Saturday following Thanksgiving (11/25).

The ACC announced a new football scheduling model last June, based on a 3-5-5 structure whereby each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle.

NC State’s annual opponents for the next four seasons will be Clemson, Duke and UNC.

2023 NC STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 Saturday at UConn

9 Saturday Notre Dame

16 Saturday VMI

22 Friday at Virginia

29 Friday Louisville

October 7 Saturday Marshall

14 Saturday at Duke

28 Saturday at Clemson

Nov. 4 Saturday Miami

11 Saturday at Wake Forest

18 Saturday at Virginia Tech

25 Saturday UNC