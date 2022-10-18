ACC Releases preseason basketball poll

The 2022-2023 basketball season is just around the corner and for the ACC, it might be the fan’s favorite time of the year. The conference saw three teams make the Elite Eight and another two advance to the Final Four. This season, the goal will be to win the national championship, wherever it comes from.

On Tuesday, the conference’s preseason basketball poll was announced.

Arguably the favorites to cut the nets in early April are also favorites in the ACC. Just months after a national championship appearance, North Carolina was selected as the preseason favorite. Of the 101 votes available, 90 of them went to head Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The overwhelming majority believe the ACC regular season crown will reside in Chapel Hill.

In addition to a majority of their title-contending roster coming back, Davis was able to add one of the nation’s top transfers. Pete Nance will wear the Carolina blue this season and bring his prolific scoring over from Northwestern. He has the chance to be the difference-maker in the conference this season.

ACC basketball preseason poll

1. North Carolina (90)

2. Duke (2)

3. Virginia (6)

4. Miami (2)

5. Florida State

6. Notre Dame

7. Virginia Tech (1)

8. Syracuse

9. Wake Forest

10. NC State

11. Clemson

12. Louisville

13. Boston College

14. Pitt

15. Georgia Tech

Duke with elite recruiting class, first head Coach Jon Scheyer

Mike Krzyzewski will no longer be on the sidelines of Cameron Indoor. Jon Scheyer will be taking over the program and has an impressive recruiting class to hit the ground running. The On3 Consensus ranked Duke as the No. 1 class in the 2022 cyclesigning three five-star prospects.

Top overall player Derek Lively Headlines the group, sitting at 7-1. Dariq Whitehead is just a spot behind Lively, being described as someone who has an “alpha mentality” by On3.

The Duke-North Carolina games are circled on People’s calendars, no matter the situation. With both teams being highly thought of this season, Feb. 4 and March 4 will be must-see TV.

Three other teams received first-place votes

Nine of the 101 votes went to schools not named Duke or North Carolina, with Virginia leading the way with six. Tony Bennett has been the most consistent coach in the ACC over the past few years, having a national championship on his resume as well. The Cavaliers are projected to finish third in the ACC.

Cross-state rivals Virginia Tech got one vote, while Elite Eight finalist Miami got the remaining two.

As a whole, the conference was down from a competitiveness standpoint last year. The ACC will be hoping to change that narrative in 2022-2023.