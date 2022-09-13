ACC Releases Men’s Basketball Schedule

The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at Virginia Tech on Dec. 4, one of three ACC games the Tar Heels are scheduled to play before the New Year.

UNC’s conference opener vs. the Hokies will come in the ninth game of the season following four straight home contests, three games in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., and the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Indiana.

Carolina will play host to Georgia Tech on Dec. 10 and travel to Pittsburgh in late December. The Pitt game is the first of 18 straight league games to close the regular season, which concludes on Senior Day against Duke at the Smith Center on March 4.

The Tar Heels play home and away games this season against Duke, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Home games only are scheduled against Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Miami and the Tar Heels play Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech only on the road.

UNC will play Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition game on Oct. 28 and opens the regular season Nov. 7 vs. UNCW.

Non-conference games are also scheduled against College of Charleston, Gardner-Webb, James Madison and The Citadel.

The Tar Heels play Portland Nov. 24 in the opening round and either Iowa State or Villanova the following day in the Phil Knight Invitational. Alabama, UConn, Michigan State or Oregon are possible opponents in the third game in Portland on Nov. 27.

The final pair of non-ACC games in the regular season are Dec. 17 vs. Ohio State in New York’s Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic and Dec. 21 vs. Michigan in Charlotte in the Jumpman Invitational.

