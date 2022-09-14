ACC Releases men’s basketball conference schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedules on Tuesday, which shows Virginia will play 20 ACC regular-season games, including ten games at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Here is a quick breakdown of UVA’s entire conference schedule:

12/3 Florida State

12/20 at Miami

12/31 at Georgia Tech

1/3 at Pitt

1/7 Syracuse

1/10 North Carolina

1/14 at Florida State

1/18 Virginia Tech

1/21 at Wake Forest

1/28 Boston College

1/30 at Syracuse

2/4 at Virginia Tech

2/7 NC State

2/11 Duke

2/15 at Louisville

2/18 Notre Dame

2/22 at Boston College

2/25 at North Carolina

2/28 Clemson

3/4 Louisville

Here is the schedule broken down between home and road slates:

ACC Home Schedule

Florida State (Dec. 3), Syracuse (Jan. 7), North Carolina (Jan. 10), Virginia Tech (Jan. 18), Boston College (Jan. 28), NC State (Feb. 7), Duke (Feb. . 11), Notre Dame (Feb. 18), Clemson (Feb. 28) and Louisville (March 4). Six of UVA’s 10 ACC home games will be played on Saturday.

ACC Road Schedule

Miami (Dec. 20), Georgia Tech (Dec. 31), Pittsburgh (Jan. 3), Florida State (Jan. 14), Wake Forest (Jan. 21), Syracuse (Jan. 30), Virginia Tech (Feb. 4), Louisville (Feb. 15), Boston College (Feb. 22) and North Carolina (Feb. 25).

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

UVA Returns five starters from last year’s team: Clark sizzled, Reece Beekman, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick, I pity Franklin, Francisco Caffaro and Taine Murray are all set to return this season. The Cavaliers have also added transfer Ben Vander Plas (Ohio University) and first years, Isaac McKneely, Isaac TraudtLeon Bond III and Ryan Dunn.

The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball programs will hold their respective Blue-White Scrimmages in a double-header on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will take place at the JPJ with tip off at 1:30 pm

Admission and parking are free for both scrimmages. Seating is general admission and first come, first served. Gates will open at 12:30 pm

