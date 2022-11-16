ACC Receives National-Best Eight Bids to NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament

2022 NCAA Championship Bracket

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Eight Atlantic Coast Conference teams earned bids to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship, as the brackets were announced Monday. The ACC picked up the most berths of any conference and claimed four of the top eight national seeds. This marks the 10th straight season in which the ACC placed the most teams in the tournament, and the 22nd consecutive season in which at least five league teams earned a bid.

ACC Champion Syracuse (3), Virginia (4), Clemson (6) and Duke (7) earned national seeds as well as first-round byes. Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest also notched bids in the field and will open tournament play on Thursday evening. All eight ACC teams will start the tournament on their home pitches.

An ACC team has won the men’s national soccer championship 18 times – most of any conference – including Clemson last season. At least one ACC Squad has reached the College Cup in 20 of the last 21 seasons, with 11 different league programs reaching the sport’s highest stage.

Fresh off winning the ACC Championship and earning the ACC’s automatic bid into the tournament on Sunday, Syracuse (14-2-4) returns to the tournament field for the first time since 2019 and makes its eighth overall appearance in the NCAA field. The Orange will host a second-round match on Sunday against the winner of the Rutgers-Penn match, which will be played Thursday.

Virginia (10-4-4) will host a Sunday match against the winner of the Elon-Marshall first-round matchup. The Cavaliers are making their 42nd appearance in the NCAA Tournament, which is fourth most of any school.

Clemson (13-6-1) earned its 35th trip to the NCAA Tournament, including its fourth straight, and will play on Sunday at home against the Winner of the Thursday match between UCLA and California Baptist.

Duke (11-1-4) also earned a first-round bye and will take on the Denver-San Diego winner. The Blue Devils are making their 29th NCAA appearance.

Louisville (9-5-3) entertains Western Michigan (14-2-2) on Thursday, with the Winner traveling to No. 9 seed Lipscomb on Sunday. The Cardinals earned an NCAA bid for the 14th time in program history.

North Carolina (8-5-5) earned a first-round home game on Thursday against High Point (10-4-5), with the victor traveling to No. 5 seed Stanford on Sunday. The Tar Heels notched their 29th NCAA Tournament berth.

Pitt (8-4-5) hosts Cleveland State (11-3-5) Thursday in a first-round game, with the Winner traveling to No. 16 seed Akron on Sunday. The Panthers are making their fourth straight appearance in the tournament and sixth all-time.

Wake Forest (14-5) plays host to Ohio State (10-3-5) on Thursday evening, with the Winner moving on to play at No. 12 seed UNC Greensboro on Sunday. The Demon Deacons are making their 26th NCAA appearance, including their 12th straight.

The 48-team field is made up of Champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and received first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday, Nov. 17, on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 20. The third round will be played Nov. 26 and 27, while the quarterfinals will be played Dec. 2 and 3.

ESPNU will provide live coverage of all three games at the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 9 and 12 from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. This will be the fourth season in a row and eighth time overall the Men’s College Cup has been to Cary with Maryland (2005), Virginia (2009, 2014), Wake Forest (2007), Georgetown (2019), Marshall (2020) and Clemson (2021) winning previously.

