ACC Packs on Sale for Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Ticket packs that include all 10 of Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference home men’s basketball games are now on sale. The Yellow Jackets home ACC schedule includes perennial powers Duke, Virginia, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville, as well as 2022 Elite Eight team Miami and home-and-away Rival Clemson.

The Tigers (Dec. 21, 7:30 pm) and the Cavaliers (Dec. 31, time TBA) visit McCamish Pavilion in December, and the Blue Devils come to Atlanta Jan. 28 (3 p.m.). The Yellow Jackets have five Saturday home dates, including Virginia, Pittsburgh (Jan. 14, 3 pm), Syracuse (Jan. 21, 12 pm), Duke and Louisville (Feb. 25, 2 pm).

ACC Packs and season ticket packages are the only way to purchase tickets for the Duke game, and the packages offer better seat locations than will be available for single-game purchases. Click here to purchase ACC Packs.

Head Coach Josh Pastner welcomes back eight letterwinners from last year’s unit, including senior point guard Kyle Sturdivant (Norcross, Ga.) and senior center Rodney Howard (Ypsilanti, Mich.) who are Tech’s top two returning scorers. The Jackets’ core includes a trio of rising sophomores in Dallan “Deebo” Coleman (Memphis, Tenn.), Miles Kelly (Stone Mountain, Ga.) and Jalon Moore (Birmingham, Ala.), junior point guard Deivon Smith (Loganville, Ga.). The Jackets have also added a pair of promising transfers in guard Lance Terry (College Park, Ga.) from Gardner-Webb and forward Ja’von Franklin (Little Rock, Ark.) from South Alabama, both of whom earned all-conference recognition last season.