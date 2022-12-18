ACC Network Analyst breaks down FSU Women’s basketball vs. UConn Huskies

Kelly Gramlich has been wondering about the potential of the Florida State Women’s basketball team.

The ACC Network Analyst studying the Seminoles (11-1) and calling their 98-37 clobbering of Presbyterian on Thursday was not enough for her to draw a solidified conclusion about them.

Although she knows one thing for sure.

“This is definitely a tournament team,” Gramlich told the Democrat. “There is no doubt about that in my mind, as long as they can stay healthy enough.”

What there is left to know about FSU could be answered in its upcoming Showdown with No. 9 UConn (7-2) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. at 1 p.m. Sunday (TV: ESPN).

Under first-year Coach Brooke Wyckoff, the Seminoles have inspired optimism so far.

Ranking No. 5 in the country in scoring (88.4 points per game), FSU features an exciting pace-and-space style. Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson, who comes in at No. 5 in scoring (25.4 PPG), has emerged as a national star. And sophomore forward Makayla Timpson (13.1 PPG, 9.6 rebounds per game) continues to show significant improvement from last season.

The Seminoles have yet to prove themselves on a national stage, though. Their NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) non-conference strength of schedule Ranks No. 248 nationally. FSU also has not faced a ranked opponent.

“We will learn a lot more with the UConn game,” Gramlich said.

The Huskies seem to be vulnerable.

At No. 1 nationally in three-point percentage (42.7%), No. 3 in field goal percentage (52.4%) and No. 3 in assists per game (20.9), UConn has a lot to like. But the Huskies have not looked like the 11-time national Champion Powerhouse that has appeared in 14 straight Final Fours.

Injuries have plagued UConn so far, especially in its losses to No. 5 Notre Dame (74-60) and No. 15 Maryland (85-78) earlier this month. The Huskies were only able to play seven players against the Terrapins on Sunday. Star guard Azzi Fudd (20.6 points per game) remains out with a knee injury she suffered against the Irish on Dec. 4.

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma told the media Friday that point guard Nika Mühl (concussion), the nation’s assists leader (9.8 per game), and forward Dorka Juhász (broken thumb) are expected to return for Sunday’s game.

“If you are another team right now, this is the time you want to play UConn,” Gramlich said.

Here are some more observations from Gramlich on the Seminoles.

Brooke Wyckoff a ‘rising star’

Gramlich compared Wyckoff to third-year Notre Dame Coach Niele Ivey.

Not only were they star players who are now coaching at their alma mater. Not only were they long-time assistant coaches at their current programs. But they also succeeded in coaching Legends in Sue Semrau and Muffet McGraw.

The results have been promising for both of them so far as well.

“She is definitely a rising star in the business,” said Gramlich on Wyckoff. “It takes a lot of guts to succeed a legend.”

Wyckoff faced immediate challenges. Seven of FSU’s players from last season transferred to other programs. She also needed to convince Latson to remain firm on her commitment to the program despite the coaching change.

Two transfers, guards Taylor O’Brien (Bucknell) and Jazmine Massengill (Kentucky), joined the Seminoles in the offseason. But O’Brien, FSU’s second-leading scorer (16.3 points per game), has been out the last nine games with a lower-leg injury.

The Seminoles have been able to overcome all of that turnover and O’Brien’s absence. They have benefited from the favorable Offensive system that associate head Coach Bill Ferrara Jr. helped install.

“I truly think that every single one of those players could score double-digits on a given night,” Gramlich said. “That is very rare. You have to prepare for every single player on the scout, which is not normal.”

Ta’Niya Latson showing rare consistency

Latson had a rare poor showing in the first half against Presbyterian, scoring just four points on 1 of 8 shooting.

In the second half, though, Latson looked more like herself and bounced back in a seemingly effortless way. Of her 21 second-half points, 16 of them came from six layups and four free throws. She also went 1 of 2 from three-point range and connected on a mid-range jumper.

Gramlich described Latson’s tendency to score most of her points from layups and free throws – and not many three-pointers – as an “old school” style.

“When you watch her, she makes it look so easy that you might not realize how hard it is for a normal person,” Gramlich said. “But her first step and quickness are obvious. What has really impressed me with her was her ability to finish at the rim, take contact and get the and-one.

“I wonder if she leads the country in and-ones. Because that’s what she does. She gets to the rim, gets fouled, gets to the free throw line.”

With this style, Latson hardly ever struggles as much as she did in the first half against the Blue Hose. Even if Latson is not shooting the ball well in a particular game, she has the skill to find and create high-percentage shots. It is why she only attempts 3.3 three-pointers per game.

Not once has Latson scored fewer than 19 points in a game this season. She also shot 50% or better from the field in nine of her 12 games. Her free throw makes (68) tie Iowa star Caitlyn Clark for No. 1 in the country.

“What is so fun about her is, you watch a game and you don’t feel like she has to get a bunch of shots,” Gramlich said. “Even (Thursday) night, she had 25. You look up, and you are like, ‘She has 25?’

“Even though she is a volume scorer, it would be really fun to play with her. It would not feel like you are missing out on your own opportunities as a teammate.”

Makayla Timpson stepping up

Timpson looks like a different player to Gramlich compared to last season.

“She is definitely in the way-too-early running for the ACC’s most improved player,” Gramlich said.

Even though Timpson averages only 6.1 more minutes per game this season, she has bumped her numbers from 6.6 to 13.1 points per game, 3.6 to 9.6 rebounds per game and 1.0 to 2.3 blocks per game.

After not having a double-double last season, Timpson already has five through 12 games.

“She looks like she is so much more comfortable out there,” Gramlich said. “The game has really slowed down. And then her physical skills, her length, her athleticism, the way that she can run the floor and her knack for blocking shots, which we are really seeing right now, those are things you can’t teach.

“She has so many of those abilities that you can’t teach. And then the teachable things, she is getting a lot better with that.”

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Florida State (11-1) vs. No. 9 UConn (7-2)

When/Where: Sunday, 1 p.m.; Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

TV/Radio: ESPN/96.5 FM

