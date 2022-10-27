ACC Men’s Soccer Hits Final Weekend of Regular Season

ACC Weekly Release

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – ACC men’s soccer moves into the final weekend of the 2022 regular season Friday with six matches on the docket.

ACC Network will air a doubleheader on Friday, with No. 3 Duke at Virginia Tech at 6 pm and No. 9 Louisville at Wake Forest at 8 pm At Halftime of the Duke-Virginia Tech game, the NCAA Division I men’s soccer committee will reveal the midseason top 16 men’s soccer rankings. The top 16 gives fans a look at which teams are in the running for a top seed when the tournament field is selected on Nov. 14.

The bracket for the 2022 ACC Championship will be unveiled Friday evening following the conclusion of regular-season play. First-round matches will be played on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at campus sites.

Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, the most of any conference. Six ACC teams hold spots in the top 25 of the latest NCAA RPI, with Duke leading all ACC teams this week at No. 2.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 28

Well. 3 Duke at Virginia Tech | 6 pm | ACCN

Well. 18 Virginia at North Carolina | 7 pm | ACCNX

NC State at Clemson | 7 pm | ACCNX

Notre Dame at No. 23 Pitt | 7 pm | ACCNX

Boston College at No. 4 Syracuse | 7 pm | ACCNX

Well. 9 Louisville at Wake Forest | 8 pm | ACCN

Wednesday, Nov. 2

2022 ACC Championship First Round – Campus Site

ranking is United Soccer Coaches poll

Noting ACC Men’s Soccer

• Syracuse has clinched a share of the Atlantic Division title. The Orange, Duke and Virginia all have locked up first-round byes for the ACC Tournament.

• In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, four ACC teams are among the top 10 and six are in the top 25. Both totals are the most of any conference. Duke leads all ACC teams at No. 2 in the RPI.

• Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That is the most of any league. Nine ACC teams have been ranked at some point this season.

• Duke is No. 3 in the USC poll this week and is followed by Syracuse (4), Louisville (9), Virginia (18) and Pitt (23).

• Duke remains one of three teams nationally that has yet to lose a match this season, joining Kentucky and Washington.

• Road teams are 18-16-8 (.524) through seven weeks of conference play, although the home teams went 3-0-3 last weekend.

• ACC teams finished 61-20-14 (.716) in non-conference play, outscoring their opponents 202-87. The win percentage is second best of any conference.

• Louisville currently owns the nation’s toughest schedule. Boston College (3rd), Virginia (5th), Pitt (6th), Clemson (11th) and Syracuse (21st) also rank among the top 25 nationally in strength of schedule.

• Duke (0.357) is tied for the national lead in goals allowed per game with Western Michigan. Syracuse (0.562) ranks sixth, while UNC (0.800) is 20th.

• BC’s Stefan Sigurdarson is tied for third nationally in goals with 12. Duke’s Shakur Mohammed ranks second nationally in game-winning goals (five), one off the national lead. Syracuse’s Levonte Johnson and Virginia’s Leo Afonso (four) are tied for sixth.

• Duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamill holds the national lead in goals-against average (0.357). Louisville’s Ryan Troutman (0.556) is seventh and Syracuse’s Russell Shealy 10th (0.600). Hamill also leads the Nation in save percentage (0.898) and shutouts (10).

• Pitt’s Filip Mirkovic is third nationally in assists (9). Louisville’s Sander Roed is seventh with eight.

• Clemson ranks second nationally in average attendance (2,906/game). Virginia (1,899) and Wake Forest (1,758) are eighth and 11th, respectively, while North Carolina is 20th (1,315).

• UVA forward Leo Afonso was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week, while Louisville defender Josh Jones and NC State GK Lucas Hatsios shared Defensive Player of the Week honors.

• With the win Sept. 16 vs. NC State, Pitt head Coach Jay Vidovich became the first ACC men’s soccer Coach to reach 100 career ACC regular-season wins. He has 101 victories during stints at Wake Forest (76, 1994-2014) and Pitt (25, 2016-present).

• Seven ACC head coaches rank among the top 50 in NCAA Division I in career wins by active head coaches: Clemson’s Mike Noonan (seventh, 373), UVA’s George Gelnovatch (10th, 360), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (15th, 336), Duke’s John Kerr (37th, 226), Syracuse’s Ian McIntyre, 40th, 223), NC State’s George Keifer (45th, 204) and Wake’s Bobby Muuss (50th, 201).

• The ACC had two of the four teams in the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup (Clemson, Notre Dame) and has had at least one conference team in the Men’s College Cup in 20 of the last 21 seasons.

• The ACC led all conferences in both first-round picks (6) and overall selections (19) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

• Six current ACC programs have won at least one national championship, the most of any conference. Eleven different league programs have reached the Men’s College Cup. Sixty-one ACC teams have reached the Men’s College Cup all-time.