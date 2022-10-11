ACC Men’s Basketball Tipoff – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website

CHARLOTTE, NC – The ACC Tipoff held at The Westin Charlotte will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, beginning around Noon ET with a full slate of interviews and photo shoots. The event begins to rev up what will be an exciting 2022-23 men’s basketball season for the Fighting Irish. A Veteran squad, also infused with a Talented freshmen trio, that is fresh off a second-place ACC finish in 2022 and a 2-1 run in the NCAA Tournament.

Representing the Notre Dame Squad this year will be Graduate students Dane Goodwin and Cormac Ryan, along with Glenn & Stacey Murphy Head Coach Mike Brey.

Be sure to follow @NDMBB on Twitter and Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes action. Also, be sure to follow the hashtag #ACCTipoff for even more content on the day.

Both the players and Coach Brey will be conducting separate live interviews on the ACC Network:

Coach Brey – 2 pm ET

Dane Goodwin and Cormac Ryan – 3:45 pm ET

In addition, the Irish trio will sit down together for a live Moderated press conference at 3 pm The presser will be streamed on ACCNX here: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=85b4af41-d72c-466b- b274-4da0807f3d58

Important to note – ACC preseason Awards will not be announced until Wednesday, Oct. 19.

