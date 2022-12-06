ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule and Games to Watch: Week of 12/5

We got a taste of ACC play last week, but there are only three in-conference games scheduled for this week. There were no league matchups on Monday, and there are none on Thursday or Friday either. Let’s take a look at this week’s best games, as well as the full schedule.

Tuesday

Oakland at Syracuse (-15.5) 6 p.m. ET

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button