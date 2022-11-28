ACC men’s basketball leaders through Nov. 27

With the Thanksgiving tournaments in the rear-view mirror, it’s time for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and the beginning of ACC play. Of course, we will only be getting a small taste of conference action. That will begin in earnest right before New Year’s Eve. In the meantime, here’s who’s been handling nonconference opponents the best so far:

Scoring and minutes: Caleb Love, North Carolina – 20.0 PPG | 38.7 MPG

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 20, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts in the first half at the Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounds: Armando Bacot, North Carolina – 11.3 RPG

Nov 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) grabs a rebound against Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) during the second half at Moda Center. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Kihei Clark, Virginia – 6.7 APG

Nov 11, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) dribbles the ball as Monmouth Hawks guard Myles Ruth (24) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks co-leader: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse – 66.0 FG% | 2.8 BPG

Nov 15, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) dunks the ball against the Colgate Raiders during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Chase Hunter, Clemson – 62.5 3PFG%

Clemson junior guard Chase Hunter (1) participates in a three-point competition during Rock the John basketball season kickoff event at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Free-throw percentage: Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame – 94.4 FT%

Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan (5) shoots the ball during the Youngstown State-Notre Dame NCAA Men’s basketball game on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Steals: Kadin Shedrick, Virginia – 2.7 SPG

Nov 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) attempts to keep a ball in play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks co-leader: Ja’Von Franklin, Georgia Tech – 2.8 BPG

Nov 23, 2022; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) dunks on Marquette Golden Eagles forward Ben Gold (21) in the first half during the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division third place game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

