ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 29

We are prepared to leave January behind and enter February, the final full month of college basketball’s regular season. This is when we’ll really get to see whether the teams that have made noise to this point are legitimate or whether any struggling teams are just lying in the weeds. In the meantime, here are some of the players most making noise, specifically those in the ACC:

Scoring: Terquavion Smith, NC State – 18.5 PPG

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Terquavion Smith #0 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts after a three-point basket Wduring the second half of their game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on January 28, 2023 in Winston Salem, North Carolina . The Wolfpack won 79-77. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina – 11.4 RPG

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives to the basket as Jesse Edwards #14 and Symir Torrence #10 of the Syracuse Orange guard him during the first half of the game at JMA Wireless Dome on January 24, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Assists: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest – 6.1 APG

Jan 25, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tyree Appleby (1) dribbles up court on a fast break against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 81-79. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Norchad Omier, Miami – 59.5 FG%

Jan 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers center Federiko Federiko (33) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage: – Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech – 43.0 3PFG%

BLACKSBURG, VA – JANUARY 28: Guard Hunter Cattoor #0 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts in the first half during a game against the Syracuse Orange at Cassell Coliseum on January 28, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina – 87.8 FT%

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: RJ Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on January 24, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Steals: Judah Mintz, Syracuse – 2.0 SPG

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Judah Mintz #3 of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at JMA Wireless Dome on January 24, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse – 2.8 BPG

Jan 28, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) battles Virginia Tech Hokies forward Grant Basile (21) for a rebound in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame – 36.3 MPG

Jan 14, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) shoots the ball as head Coach Mike Brey looks on against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

