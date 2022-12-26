ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Dec. 25

Christmas is over, which means ACC teams can finally look forward to the conference schedule in earnest. Now is the time for teams to size up the players they most have to plan for. Here they are, at least as far as statistical leaders:

Scoring: Caleb Love, North Carolina – 18.3 PPG

Dec 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at the Jumpman Classic at the Spectrum Center. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounds, field-goal percentage and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse – 11.2 RPG | 65.2 FG% | 3.2 BPG

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 20: Jesse Edwards #14 of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket for a layup during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at JMA Wireless Dome on December 20, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Assists: Terquavion Smith, NC State – 5.4 APG

Dec 22, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) stares down the course guarded by guard Mike James (1) during the first half against Louisville Cardinals at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Casey Morsell, NC State – 48.8 3PFG%

Dec 22, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) shoots a three pointer while guard El Ellis (3) tries to block him during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina – 88.9 FT%

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 21: RJ Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels Battles Dug McDaniel #0 of the Michigan Wolverines for a Loose ball during the first half of their game at Spectrum Center on December 21, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Steals: Judah Mintz, Syracuse – 2.3 SPG

Dec 20, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame – 36.7 MPG

Feb 15, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) shoots the ball during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

