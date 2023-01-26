ACC losing streak at 9 games

Kenny Payne had a new look.

The Louisville basketball Coach took the court Wednesday night at Boston College in a black jacket checkered with red lines, representing the Cardinals’ colors in a more formal fashion than his standard pullover.

His assistants Abandoned the casual look, too, all Sporting jackets.

For much of the night, Payne’s team looked dramatically different too.

The Cards fought hard. They lost a lead and battled back from a deficit. They showed signs of the grit Payne has lamented them lacking.

