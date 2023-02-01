ACC leader Clemson basketball falls at Boston College, 62-54

Clemson basketball, the ACC leader, lost for only the second time in a dozen league games this season, falling 64-52 against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

The Tigers (18-5, 10-2) had a double-digit lead in the first half but fell behind by the break and shot less than 20% in the second half, and could never catch up. Boston College improves to 11-12, 4-8.

Clemson Coach Brad Brownell lost to his former assistant, Earl Grant. The Tigers will stay one away from the most league wins in any season. They had 11 in the 2017-18 ACC season and 11 in the 1922-23 Southern Conference season.

Grant was a Clemson Assistant under Brownell from 2010-14 before becoming Coach at the College of Charleston through last season. He is in his first season as Coach at Boston College.

Clemson will play host to Miami on Saturday (3 pm, ACC Network) in a Matchup of Top 25 teams. The game at Littlejohn Coliseum is sold out.

HOW IT HAPPENED:Clemson basketball score vs. Boston College: Live updates

JOINING TOP 20:Clemson basketball moves into top 20 in AP, USA TODAY coaches’ poll rankings

LAST GAME:Clemson basketball beats Florida State, 82-81, to stay alone at the top of the ACC

Alex Hemenway Returns for Clemson basketball

Clemson’s best 3-point shooter – arguably, with guys like Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter outstanding as well – returned to the court after missing 10 games with plantar fasciitis, a foot injury.

Hemenway, a senior guard, was leading the ACC at the time of his injury, making 50% (27-for-54) on 3-point attempts. In his last six games, he was 14-for-24 (58.3 percent) and that included a three-game stretch during which he was 11-for-16 (68.7 percent).

In his 12 games, all starts, he made at least three 3-pointers six times.

Sloppy end of first half puts Clemson basketball behind

Clemson looked good early and had a 19-8 lead, but it was pretty much all Boston College for the rest of the half.

The Eagles went on a 14-2 run to take the lead with about three minutes remaining and tacked on that as Clemson made three straight turnovers in the final two minutes. Jaeden Zackery made a turn-around jumper for a 30-23 at the break. Zackery had 13 points in the first half on 6-for-8 shooting.

Hunter Tyson had eight points at the break, but six of those came on a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minutes. Clemson had 11 turnovers by Halftime and was outscored by 10 in the paint.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.